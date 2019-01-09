Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals, January 9, 2019

Who: Norfolk Admirals (14-18-2-2, 32 pts) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (17-14-3-0, 37 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Regular Season Series: Norfolk Leads 1-0-1

All-Time Series: Orlando leads 9-5-3

Game Broadcast: Free audio stream on Mixlr CLICK HERE

Internet TV Broadcast: Available on ECHL.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Admirals open up a key six-game homestand tonight and the first of three contests this week against the Solar Bears. Four-point swings will be in full effect this week as the Admirals trail the fourth place Solar Bears by five points in the standings, while trailing third place Jacksonville by seven points.

About the Admirals: Taylor Cammarata leads the Admirals in points (29) and is tied with Luke Nogard for the team lead in goals with 12....TJ Melancon leads all league defensemen with five power play goals....Newly named Captain Domenic Alberga has been recalled by the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL). Despite the loss of Alberga, the Admirals will once again receive the services of forward Matt McMorrow, who has been activated from the injured reserve list....Defensively, the Admirals have added Daniel Maggio, Don Olivieri and Brandon Parrone to help bolster a defensive unit that sustained injuries to several players last weekend.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Taylor Cammarata (29)

Goals: Taylor Cammarata, Luke Nogard (12)

Assists: Jalen Smereck (22)

Plus/Minus: Several Tied (+2)

Penalty Minutes: Jacob Graves (66)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Domenic Alberga** (3)

Shots: TJ Melancon (108)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (9)

Save %: Merrick Madsen (0.921)

GAA: Merrick Madsen (2.75)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Solar Bears: Forward Matheu Foget has recorded at least one point in seven of his last eight games. Foget leads the Solar Bears in goals (10) and points (23).... Veteran and Captain Mike Monfredo leads all ECHL defensemen with penalty minutes.... Alex Schoenborn leads the Solar Bears with two goals against Norfolk this season....Orlando is 11-2-1 when scoring first.

Solar Bears Team Leaders

Points: Mathieu Foget (25)

Goals: Mathieu Foget (10)

Assists: Brent Pedersen ** (15)

Plus/Minus: Chris Leblanc (+8)

Penalty Minutes: Mike Monfredo (108)

Power Play Goals: Mitch Hults (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Hunter Fejes** (3)

Shots: Mathieu Foget (71)

Wins: Corbin Boes (6)

Save %: Corbin Boes (.892)

GAA: Corbin Boes (3.63)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, January 9, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 11, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m. -- Sci-Fi /Zombie Night

Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, takes place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and the team will wear pink jerseys. Wear your pink to help us raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research. There will free be post game "Frozen Yoga" on the ice after the game courtesy of Sky's the Limit Yoga.

Admirals Ticket Information

