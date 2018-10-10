Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 9

Friday, Oct. 5: Manitoba 1 at Iowa 4

The Moose and Wild opened the AHL regular season in Iowa on Friday. The Wild opened the scoring in the second period, but C.J. Suess replied for the Moose with 15 seconds to go in the frame. Iowa pulled back in front in the third period with goals from Kyle Rau and Landon Ferraro. The Wild added an empty netter to seal the game.

Sunday, Oct. 7: Manitoba 1 at Iowa 8

The rematch between the clubs saw the Wild jump out to a 2-0 lead with first period goals from Gerry Fitzgerald and Ryan Murphy. Kristian Reichel cut into the deficit with two minutes left in the period. Iowa took over from there, scoring the next six goals as the Wild claimed the opening weekend sweep.

vs. Belleville**

Friday, Oct. 12

7 p.m. CT

vs. Belleville**

Saturday, Oct. 13

6 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose welcome fans back to Bell MTS Place for the 2018 Home Opener coming up Friday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. against the Belleville Senators. The first 6,000 fans in attendance get to be part of the show with light-up thundersticks. Fans will also receive a magnet Moose schedule while exiting the building. The Moose will be back on the ice Saturday for a rematch against the Senators at 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

22 Kristian Reichel

1 1 0 1 0 0

20

C.J. Suess

2 1 0 1 2 -1

18

Dennis Everberg

2 0 1 1 0 0

34

JC Lipon

2 0 1 1 0 -2

3

Tucker Poolman

2 0 1 1 0 0

# GOALIE RECORD

GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie 0-2-0 4.87 0.855 0

35 Ken Appleby 0-0-0 9.00 0.769 0

Debuts

Friday was a big night for Logan Stanley who made his professional debut with the Moose. Stanley, 20, was a first round pick, 18th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The 6'7, 237 lbs. defender picked up two penalty minutes in his first action, and was an even plus/minus rating . Meanwhile, Skyler McKenzie played his first regular season AHL game. The rookie forward got in previous action in the Calder Cup Playoffs, bursting onto the scene with a game-winning goal in his professional debut. McKenzie put two shots on goal in Friday's game.

Chasing Alex

Eric Comrie made appearance number 137 and 138 in the Moose net to take over sole possession of second place on the team's games played list among goaltenders. Comrie surpassed New Jersey Devils netminder Cory Schneider who played 136 games for the Moose from 2007-10. Next on the list for Comrie is the number one spot held by Alex Auld with 148 games played.

One for One

Forward Kristian Reichel scored a goal, on his first shot, in his North American professional debut on Sunday. The Litvanov, Czech Republic native redirected a Cameron Schilling feed past Andrew Hammond with two minutes left in the first period. Reichel previously played professionally with HC Litvinov in the Czech league's top circuit from 2015-17, playing 56 games and tallying 12 points (5G, 7A).

Heading Home

The Moose play their first home games of the season this weekend against the Belleville Senators. The past two seasons saw the Moose split their first two home games against Bakersfield (2016) and Cleveland (2017). Manitoba featured a 17-17-2-2 record on home ice last season. The club is 4-12-0-2 all-time in home openers in Winnipeg.

Dennis Everberg got into his first action in a Moose sweater this weekend. The Vasteras, Sweden product nabbed his first point with Manitoba, an assist, in Sunday's loss to the Wild. In 68 career AHL games, Everberg has 48 points (20G, 28A). He joined the organization this summer by signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

