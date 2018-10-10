San Diego Gulls Sign Logan Shaw to One-Year Contract

October 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed center Logan Shaw to a one-year contract through the 2018-19 AHL season.

Shaw, 26 (10/5/92), has collected 12-19=31 points with 35 penalty minutes (PIM) in 180 career NHL games with Montreal, Anaheim and Florida. In 2017-18 he combined for 4-10=14 points and 12 PIM in 72 split between Anaheim and Montreal.

The 6-3, 208-pound forward has appeared in 149 career AHL games with San Diego (2016-17), Springfield (2016-17), Portland (2015-16) and San Antonio (2013-15), earning 29-24=53 points with 55 PIM. The Glace Bay, Nova Scotia native has also appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games with Portland and San Antonio.

Originally acquired by Anaheim from Florida in exchange for forward Michael Sgarbossa on Nov. 16, 2016, Shaw appeared in two contests with San Diego prior to joining Anaheim from 2016-18, recording 5-13=18 points with a +2 rating and 14 PIM. He also appeared in nine Stanley Cup Playoff contests with the Ducks in 2017. Shaw was selected by Florida in the third round (76th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.