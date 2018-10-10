Ontario Reign Opening Weekend Begins on Friday

October 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced details around Opening Weekend, which will take place this weekend on Friday, October 12 and Saturday, October 13 at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

Friday, October 12 is Opening Night, presented by Mt Baldy Resort, as the Reign host the Stockton Heat at 7:00 p.m. Opening Night features a pair of giveaways for the first 5,000 fans in attendance - a magnet schedule for the 2018-19 season, presented by RDS Group, Inc. and a Reign Beanie, presented by Mt Baldy Resort. Friday's game will also begin the Bud Light Friday Night promotion, with $2 beers at concession stands through the end of the first intermission. For the first time, the Bud Lights will served as 12 oz cans this season as opposed to draft beers.

Saturday, October 13 concludes Opening Weekend with Dia de los Muertos Night at 6:00 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls, presented by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club. The first 5,000 fans at the game will receive a bobblehead giveaway, presented by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club. Saturday's game also marks the first edition of the So-Cal Series during the 2018-19 season, the AHL's edition of the Freeway Faceoff.

For both games this weekend, the all-new outdoor patio at Citizens Business Bank Arena will open two hours prior to puck drop. All fans can use the patio area, located on the North side of the arena, before and during all Ontario Reign games. This Saturday, the Reign will hold a Fan Fest, held outside of the Northeast entrance to the arena, running from 4:00 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. Fan Fest is a party to kick off the 2018-19 Reign season with games, a DJ and more available for all fans.

The Reign are offering a T-Shirt & Ticket Offer, as well as the Power-Play Pack, for both Opening Weekend games. The T-Shirt & Ticket offer starts at $35 and includes both a T-Shirt and a Ticket for either game. The Power-Play Pack starts at $25 and includes a ticket, as well as a voucher for a hot dog and a soda at the game. Both deals can be purchased by visiting http://www.ontarioreign.com/home-schedule.

Groups of 10-or-more can get a discounted group rate, starting as low as $16 per ticket, by visiting http://www.ontarioreign.com/tickets/group-tickets-experiences%20and%20fans%20interested%20in%20individual%20game%20tickets%20can%20visit%20http://www.ontarioreign.com/games%20and%20select%20either%20Friday%20or%20Saturday's game.

The Ontario Reign begin the 2018-19 regular season this coming Friday, their fourth season as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding Opening Weekend, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/openingweekend.%20For%20Reign%20season%20tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

