'Hocktoberfest' Comes to Blue Cross Arena October 19

(Rochester, NY) --- The world's largest festival in Bavaria comes to Rochester for the first-ever 'Hocktoberfest' presented by Rohrbach Brewing Company on Friday, Oct. 19 when the Rochester Americans host the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

In true Hocktoberfest fashion, the night will be highlighted by German-themed food and drink specials, live music from the Krazy Firemen and a custom Amerks stein giveaway to the first 500 fans aged 21 and older courtesy of Rohrbach Brewing Company.

Amerks 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and Chalk Talk with the Amerks coaching staff, your very own Season Ticket Member ID and Discount Card and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

