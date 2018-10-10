Game Recap: Anderson, Devils Stay Hot with 5-3 Win over Hartford

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Joey Anderson scored his first professional goal, which was the game winner, as the Binghamton Devils improved to 2-0 to start the season with a 5-3 win over the visiting Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead just 0:28 into the game as Brett Seney and Yegor Yakovlev combined to set up Eric Tangradi's first of the year. Seney sent a cross-ice pass to Yakovlev on the left side who hit Tangradi for the tap in. The goal was Tangradi's first of the year from Seney and Yakovlev.

Marian Studenic added to the lead with just over 0:13 left in the opening frame. After a turnover, Studenic took the puck down the left side and beat goaltender Marek Mazanec on the blocker side for a 2-0 lead on his second of the year. Assists on Studenic's goal were credited to Josh Jacobs and Kurtis Gabriel. The Devils took the two-goal lead into the intermission with the Wold Pack leading in shots, 12-8.

Hartford responded just 0:14 into the second period to pull within a goal. Steven Fogarty skated down the right wing side and lifted a shot over the shoulder of Devils' goaltender Cam Johnson for his first of the year. Fogarty's goal was unassisted and decreased the Devils lead to 2-1.

Tangradi and Seney helped set up Lappin's first of the night and second of the year at the 13:52 mark of the second. After receiving a pass from Tangradi, Seney found Lappin trailing the play and his shot beat Mazanec through the legs for a 3-1 lead.

Ryan Gropp and Tim Gettinger combined to score two goals in the final 3:09 of the period to tie the game heading into the third frame. Gropp slid into the net and brought the puck with him for his first of the year at 16:51 and Gettinger took a Michael Kapla turnover and beat Johnson from the right side with 0:45 to go. The game was even at three with the Wolf Pack holding a 19-15 shot advantage over the Devils.

Joey Anderson picked the perfect to collect his first professional as it held up for the game winner over the Wolf Pack. John Ramage sent a puck from the right point on net and Anderson got the deflection for the 4-3 lead at 6:26 of the third. Ramage and Michael Kapla were given the helpers.

With just 0:22 left in the game, Yegor Sharangovich put home his first American Hockey League goal for an empty netter and a 5-3 win. Johnson stopped 23 of 26 in the win while Mazanec denied 18 of 22 for his first loss of the year.

