Thunderbirds Recall G Chris Driedger, Sign F Adam Gilmour to PTO
October 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced that they have recalled goaltender Chris Driedger from the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL. In a separate transaction, the Thunderbirds signed forward Adam Gilmour to a professional tryout contract.
Driedger, 24, was originally a third round draft pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2012 NHL Draft. He has played in three NHL contests with the Senators, posting an 0-1 record with a 2.53 goals against average and .889 save percentage. In 17 games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast a season ago, Driedger went 9-7-1 with a .922 save percentage to go along with a 2.55 goals against average.
Gilmour, 24, skated in 52 games with the Iowa Wild in 2016-17, scoring four goals and adding six assists for 10 points. The former Boston College Eagle was selected in the fourth round by Minnesota in the 2012 NHL Draft.
The Thunderbirds are in preparations for their first three-game weekend of the campaign, searching for their first victory of the new season. They will visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, Oct. 12 for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Then the two clubs will return to Springfield for Opening Night, presented by MGM Springfield, on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.
?The action begins with a pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank at 4 p.m. at MGM Springfield's outdoor plaza, featuring a live music performance by Top Shelf. The Thunderbirds complete the three-game weekend with Kids Opening Day against the Providence Bruins at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14. Tickets for all games are available at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
