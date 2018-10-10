Rampage Assign Thomas to Tulsa
October 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced on Wednesday that the team has assigned forward Jared Thomas to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Thomas, 24, did not appear in the first two games of the season for the Rampage. The Hermantown, MN native played one game with San Antonio last spring following his senior season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he won a National Championship.
The Rampage finish their season-opening home stand this weekend with two games against the Colorado Eagles at the AT&T Center. Friday night's contest begins at 7:30 p.m., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.
To purchase season tickets for the 2018-19 San Antonio Rampage campaign, contact a Rampage sales representative at 210-444-5554 or buy online at SARampage.com. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
