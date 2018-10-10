Admirals Deal Rampage First Loss

SAN ANTONIO - One final comeback effort came up short at the AT&T Center on Tuesday night, as the San Antonio Rampage (1-1-0) suffered their first loss of the season with 4-3 defeat against the Milwaukee Admirals (2-0-0).

The Rampage faced two-goal deficits twice during the game, falling behind 2-0 in the first period and 4-2 early in the third. Zach Sanford, Klim Kostin, and Mackenzie MacEachern scored to draw the Rampage closer, but the Rampage were unable to beat Milwaukee goaltender Tom McCollum in a final flurry with the goaltender pulled in the closing seconds.

The Admirals had four shots in the first period but cashed in on two breakaways to jump out to a 2-0 lead. A skipping puck past defenseman Jake Walman at the left point sent Anthony Richard away on a breakaway for a forehand deke past Ville Husso, his second goal of the season at 3:53. Just 2:02 later, with the Rampage on a 5-on-3 power play, another bouncing puck at the blue line skipped past Mitch Reinke, and Tyler Gaudet broke in alone for his first goal of the season shorthanded.

Sanford got San Antonio on the board at 9:08 of the second period when he collected the rebound off the end-boards of a Jordan Nolan shot and lifted it up over McCollum's glove for his first goal of the season. At 11:20 of the second, Kostin tied the game with a great individual effort, sliding the puck between his legs as he moved around the Milwaukee defense and then slipping a shot underneath McCollum for a 2-2 score on his first of the year.

Rocco Grimaldi, playing his first game as a visitor at the AT&T Center, broke the tie 13 seconds into the third period, beating Husso on a 2-on-1 from the left-wing for his second goal of the year. Grimaldi ranks fourth on the Rampage all-time scoring list, having played in San Antonio for three seasons between 2014 and 2018.

Just 1:11 after Grimaldi's goal, Emil Petterson added to the Admiral lead with a wrist shot from the high slot for his first of the year, making it 4-2. MacEachern punched in a rebound at 1:49 to make it 4-3, but that's as close as the Rampage would come.

With an assist on Sanford's goal, Nolan moved within one point of 100 for his professional career.

Husso stopped 20 of 24 shots in a losing effort.

The Rampage continue their home stand on Friday night when the Colorado Eagles make their first ever visit to San Antonio. Puck drop at the AT&T Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Sanford (1); Kostin (1); MacEachern (1)

Ville Husso: 20 saves on 24 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

Rocco Grimaldi - MIL

Tyler Gaudet - MIL

Klim Kostin - SA

