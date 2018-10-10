Enjoy All You Can Eat Nights at Roadrunners Games this Season

October 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, officially shared information today on the inclusion of "All-You-Can-Eat" nights to the 2018-19 promotional schedule.

For the first time in organization history, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a ticket that comes with access to unlimited hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, soda and water for just $45.

There will be three (3) games this season in which the package is offered:

Saturday, October 20 vs. Rockford - 7 p.m. (NHL Affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks)

Friday, December 28 vs. Stockton - 7 p.m. (NHL Affiliate of the Calgary Flames)

Friday, February 1 vs. Colorado - 7 p.m. (Hockey Mask Giveaway Night)

The Roadrunners return to the ice this Friday night in San Diego taking on the Gulls in an I-8 Border Rivalry game. Watch the game live at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, the official watch party location of the Roadrunners, located at 1801 N. Stone Ave. in Tucson.

After a three-game road set in California, the action returns to Tucson Arena next Friday night, October 19 vs. Rockford, the NHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Fans will receive a Roadrunners 2018-19 magnetic schedule courtesy of Proforma while supplies last. The second home game of the season is also College Night and for just $25 students can purchase a package that includes one (1) ticket, two (2) drinks and one (1) Roadrunners hat with valid student ID. Purchase your package by calling 866-774-6253.

