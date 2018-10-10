Laval Rocket Announces Roster Moves
October 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to Maine Mariners (ECHL)
Morgan Adams-Moisan - Forward
Ryan Culkin - Defenseman
Antoine Waked - Forward
Assigned to Norfolk Admirals (ECHL)
T.J. Melancon - Defenseman
Assigned to Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL)
Phélix Martineau - Forward
