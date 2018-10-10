Laval Rocket Announces Roster Moves

October 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to Maine Mariners (ECHL)

Morgan Adams-Moisan - Forward

Ryan Culkin - Defenseman

Antoine Waked - Forward

Assigned to Norfolk Admirals (ECHL)

T.J. Melancon - Defenseman

Assigned to Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL)

Phélix Martineau - Forward

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.