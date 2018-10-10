Admirals to Televise Seven Games this Season

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will televise seven games this season, one per month, on EVTV My24 Milwaukee, beginning this Saturday night for the team's home opener at Panther Arena against the Hershey Bears at 7 pm.

The seven games, all at home, are the most the team has broadcast live on TV since the 1998-99 season.

Date Opponent Time

Saturday, October 13 Hershey 7:00 PM

Friday, November 9 Rockford 7:00 PM

Wednesday, December 26 Chicago 7:00 PM

Friday, January 25 Iowa 7:00 PM

Friday, February 8 Wilkes-Barre 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 9 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 6 Iowa 6:00 PM

The Voice of the Admirals Aaron Sims will handle the play-by-play duties for the TV games and he will be joined by Baylee Wellhausen, who will provide analysis. A Williams Bay, WI native, Wellhausen recently completed a distinguished four-year career at the University of Wisconsin where she was the helped the club to three WCHA Titles and four trips to the Frozen Four. In addition, she served as Team Captain for the 2017-18 club.

The Ads will still have their games broadcast on the radio on The Big 920 with Ryan Miller providing the call. Miller's call will also be available on the internet via AHL TV.

