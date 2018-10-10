Crunch Suffer First Loss of the Season, 6-3, to Amerks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch suffered their first loss of the season, 6-3, to the Rochester Americans tonight at the Blue Cross Arena.

After going down early in the first, Alex Barré-Boulet tied the game with his second goal in as many games this season. Jonne Tammela and Dennis Yan added the other markers for Syracuse as the team moves to 1-1-0-0.

Goaltender Eddie Pasquale turned aside 27-of-33 in net for the Crunch. Adam Wilcox recorded the win with 30 saves for the Amerks. Syracuse converted on 1-of-8 power play opportunities, while Rochester went 3-for-4.

The Amerks were first on the board halfway through the opening frame during 5-on-3 play. After Alexander Nylander fired wide, Danny O'Regan picked up the rebound off the end boards and chipped the puck in from a sharp angle behind the goal line. Zach Redmond tallied the secondary assist.

Barré-Boulet evened the score on the power play with less than one second remaining in the period. The rookie center walked through the right circle and sniped one short side. Gabriel Dumont and Erik Cernak recorded the helpers.

Rochester took back the lead with a shorthanded goal 7:05 into the middle stanza. Kyle Criscuolo stole the puck in the neutral zone and threw a centering feed for C.J. Smith to one-time from the slot. Just two minutes later, the Amerks went up by two off another turnover in the neutral zone. Smith skated down the left wing and threw a pass to Criscuolo. The center came in all alone and lifted a backhander over Pasquale.

Another power-play marker gave Rochester a 4-1 lead with 7:54 to play in the second period. Redmond powered a slapshot from the left point with the help of Lawrence Pilut and Victor Olofsson.

The Crunch pulled back within two with 7:08 remaining in the frame. Tammela picked off a clearing attempt at the blue line and kept the play in the zone. He sent a give-and-go pass to Brady Brassart and potted the return feed.

Rochester added two more in the third period to extend the lead. At the 2:55 mark, Pilut scored from the high slot on the power play off assists from Olofsson and Redmond. At 7:18, O'Regan dug the puck out from a battle along the boards and sent it to the top of the left circle for Olofsson to one-time home. Jack Dougherty earned a point on the play.

With 16 seconds remaining in the game, the Crunch forced a turnover in the offensive zone. After a series of shots, Yan was able to eventually score on the rebound. Alex Volkov and Dominik Masin assisted on the tally.

The Crunch return home to the War Memorial Arena to host the Charlotte Checkers for the 25th Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Alex Barré-Boulet has three points through his first two professional games.

