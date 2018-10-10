Eagles Assign Goaltender Joe Cannata to Utah Grizzlies

October 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Joe Cannata has been reassigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Utah Grizzlies.

Cannata posted a 21-5-2 record with Colorado in the ECHL during the 2017-18 season, while also sporting a 2.22 goals-against average and a league-best .931 save percentage. The 28 year-old would go on to register a 2.55 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 24 postseason contests to help the Eagles win their second-straight Kelly Cup Championship. Cannata also appeared in five AHL games in 2017-18 for the San Antonio Rampage, where he went 3-0-1 with a 1.84 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

The Eagles return to action on Friday, October 12th when they travel to the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas to take on the San Antonio Rampage at 6:30pm MT.

Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.