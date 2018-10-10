P-Bruins Week in Review

Providence, RI - The 2018-19 season is underway, and the Providence Bruins kicked off their schedule with a pair of weekend games. The results did not go the way the team had intended, as despite being competitive in each game the team dropped both contests in regulation. It is the fourth time in the past eight seasons the P-Bruins have started off 0-2-0-0, but the last two times that happened they made the postseason.

Facing off against the Wolf Pack Friday night in Hartford, Providence struggled in the opening period which ultimately led to their defeat. The Pack scored three goals in the first 12:39 off Zane McIntyre and quickly grabbed the momentum, but the P-Bruins fought right until the end. Austin Fyten scored shorthanded with 10 minutes left in the third and Mark McNeill made it a one-goal game five minutes later on the power play. However, an empty net goal sealed the deal for Hartford who went on to a 4-2 win.

In their home opener Saturday, the P-Bruins looked to be heading to a victory over Laval as they had a two-goal lead in the third period. McNeill got Providence on the board late in the first period on a deflected shot and Lauzon made it 2-0 21 seconds into the third with his second career goal. However, the Rocket scored three unanswered goals including the game winner with 35 seconds left to steal a 3-2 victory from the Bruins.

Despite the losses, there were plenty of positives to take away from the weekend. McNeill netted goals in both games and played a part in three of Providence's four goals. Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen made his professional debut and immediately saw time on the power play after coming down from Boston prior to Friday's game. He picked up his first career point on the team's lone power play goal and overall had an even rating for the weekend. Cameron Hughes picked up his first career multipoint game Saturday, registering assists on both P-Bruin goals.

Providence will look to crack the win column for the first time this year and will have three chances to do so this weekend. The team plays their first home-and-home of the young season, traveling to Hartford Friday and returning home to face the Pack again Saturday. They conclude their three-in-three weekend in Springfield Sunday afternoon with their first of 14 season matchups with the Thunderbirds.

