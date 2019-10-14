Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 14

WEEK IN REVIEW

Friday, October 11: Manitoba 2 vs Toronto 3

The Moose lost their 2019-20 home opener in a 3-2 decision to the Toronto Marlies on Friday night. Andrei Chibisov and Logan Shaw posted a goal for the Moose however it was Tyler Gaudet that scored the go ahead goal for the Marlies in their 3-2 victory. Berdin made 20 saves for the Moose in the loss.

Saturday, October 12: Manitoba 0 vs Toronto 4

The Moose were shut out by the Marlies in the second of back-to-back matchups. Pontus Aberg scored two goals in the Marlies 4-0 victory. Pierre Engvall and Egor Korshkov also added a goal each. Adam Carlson made his first regular season start for the Moose and collected 29 saves.

UPCOMING GAMES

vs. Iowa Wild**

Friday, Oct. 18

7 p.m. CT vs. Iowa Wild**

Saturday, Oct. 19

6 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Manitoba Moose play the Iowa Wild in a pair of games on Friday and Saturday. The Halloween Game will be played on October 19th. Fans are encouraged to dress up in costumes and arrive early for pre-game festivities. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

38 Logan Shaw 4 2 2 4 2 3

17 Seth Griffith 4 1 1 2 4 0

26 Jansen Harkins 4 1 1 2 2 0

7 Logan Stanley 4 1 1 2 7 -1

8 Sami Niku 3 0 2 2 0 0

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 1-2-0-0 2.71 0.908 0

31 Adam Carlson 0-1-0-0 4.00 0.879 0

MOOSE NOTES

Milestone Night

Defenceman Nelson Nogier played his 150th AHL contest on Friday night against the Marlies. Nogier made his AHL debut on Oct. 14/16 and scored a goal against the Iowa Wild. Since then, Nogier has posted 24 points (3G, 21A) in his 150 games. Nogier appeared in 60 games in 2016-17 and 74 games in 2018-19, while playing just 13 in 2017-18 due to injury. He has also skated in 11 NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets.

Down a Man? No Problem

The Moose penalty kill is off to a hot start in the 2019-20 campaign. Manitoba has allowed just one power play goal on 12 shorthanded opportunities. The Moose surrendered a goal on their second penalty kill of the season, and haven't allowed another since. With Logan Shaw's shorthanded goal on Friday night, the club has an even goal differential on the penalty kill through four games.

That's Number One

A pair of Moose newcomers checked items off their list of "firsts" on Friday night. Forward Joona Luoto played his first AHL game, recording one shot on goal. Luoto signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets this summer. Prior to coming to North America, Luoto tallied 38 points (21G, 17A) in 129 SM-liiga games with Tappara. Luoto's linemate Andrei Chibisov notched Manitoba's first goal of the night, his first AHL tally. Chibisov also signed with the Jets this summer after totaling 66 points (26G, 40A) in 220 KHL games with Metallurg, AK Bars Kazan and Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk.

New Netminder

Adam Carlson appeared in his debut game for the Moose on Saturday night against the Marlies. Carlson made 29 saves in Manitoba's loss. The Edina, Minn. product spent the 2018-19 season with the Rapid City Rush where he appeared in 45 games and posted a 2.91 goals against average with a 0.916 save percentage. Carlson's debut for the Moose was not his first AHL stint, he appeared in six games for the Hershey Bears in the 2017-18 season.

Who's Trending?

Logan Shaw holds the early scoring lead for the Moose with four points (2G, 2A) in his last three games. Shaw's shorthanded goal on Friday night against the Marlies was the fourth of his career. The Glace Bay, N.S. native led the Moose with 27 goals in the 2018-19 season, posting 51 points in total between the San Diego Gulls and the Moose.

