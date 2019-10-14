Coyotes Recall Kyle Capobianco from Tucson
October 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that defenseman Kyle Capobianco has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes also announced that defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson will be out of the lineup indefinitely with a lower body injury and has been placed on the club's injured reserve list.
The 22-year-old Capobianco collected an assist in his lone appearance with Tucson this season. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON registered 7-25-32 and 51 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 games with the Roadrunners in 2018-19 and has played in three games with the Coyotes over the past two seasons.
Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.
Save The Date
The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2019
- Griffins Send McCrea to Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Weekly, October 14-20 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Recall Houser from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Loan Jeff Taylor to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: October 14 - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Travis Boyd Named CCM/AHL Player of Week - Hershey Bears
- Coyotes Recall Kyle Capobianco from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hershey's Travis Boyd Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Canucks Recall Zane McIntyre, Eliot Returned from Kalamazoo - Utica Comets
- Monsters Weekly: October 14, 2019 - Cleveland Monsters
- Islanders Recall Wahlstrom - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.