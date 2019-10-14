Coyotes Recall Kyle Capobianco from Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that defenseman Kyle Capobianco has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes also announced that defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson will be out of the lineup indefinitely with a lower body injury and has been placed on the club's injured reserve list.

The 22-year-old Capobianco collected an assist in his lone appearance with Tucson this season. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON registered 7-25-32 and 51 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 games with the Roadrunners in 2018-19 and has played in three games with the Coyotes over the past two seasons.

Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.

