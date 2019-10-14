Islanders Recall Wahlstrom

October 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that forward Oliver Wahlstrom has been recalled from the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, earning his first NHL call-up.

Wahlstrom, 19, has played the first four games of the 2019-20 season with the Sound Tigers and is tied for second on the team in points with three (one goal and two assists).

Last season, he turned pro in April 2019 and recorded three points (two goals, one assist) in five regular season games with the Sound Tigers. He also co-led Bridgeport with four points (two goals, two assists) in five AHL playoff games. He spent the season at Boston College where he recorded 19 points (eight goals and 11 assists) in 36 games.

Wahlstrom was drafted by the Islanders in the first round (11th overall) of the 2018 NHL draft.

The Quincy, MA native was a member of the United States National Team Development Program, playing in the USHL during the 2017-18 season. He scored 45 points (22 goals and 23 assists) in 26 games, ranking second on the team in both goals and points, while leading the USHL with a +30 rating.

Internationally, Wahlstrom played on Team USA at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. He scored four points (two goals and two assists) in seven games, helping Team USA capture a silver medal. He also played in two IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championships, helping Team USA win gold in 2017 and silver in 2018.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to Webster Bank Arena for their 2019-20 home opener next Saturday at 7 p.m., facing the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It's Breast Cancer Awareness Night and a rally towel giveaway to the first 2,500 fans, courtesy of All Electric Construction and Communication. Fans can also follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

