Wolf Pack Loan Jeff Taylor to Maine

October 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has loaned defenseman Jeff Taylor to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Taylor, who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 12, sat out the first four games of the Wolf Pack's season because of an injury.

