Monsters Weekly: October 14, 2019

This weekend, the Monsters will encounter their first stretch of three games in three days this season, starting with a 7:05 p.m. faceoff against the Rochester Americans on Friday night before back-to-back games against the Toronto Marlies at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. All of Cleveland's 'three-in-three' weekends will take place on the road this season with the other two looming in mid-January and mid-February.

Kole Sherwood recorded the Monsters' first multi-goal game this season when he scored twice in a 6-3 home loss to the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday. Sam Vigneault appeared in his first game of the season in Cleveland's 2-1 home loss to the Crunch on Friday and scored his first goal of the season. Forward Stefan Matteau also made his Monsters debut during Cleveland's Home Opening Weekend playing in both games against the Crunch and recording his first goal of the season on Saturday.

