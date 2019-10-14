Eagles Recall Goaltender Hunter Miska from Grizzlies
October 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Hunter Miska from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Utah Grizzlies. Miska has appeared in one game this season with Utah, stopping 36 of the 39 shots he faced in a 3-2 loss to the Idaho Steelheads last Friday. The 24 year-old spent the previous two seasons with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, posting a record of 32-21-1 to go along with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .898 save-percentage over two seasons. The 2018-19 campaign saw Miska make his NHL debut for the Arizona Coyotes on November 13, 2018 against the Detroit Red Wings.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound netminder spent one season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 27-5-5 and notched a 2.20 GAA and a .920 save-percentage. He would go on to be named to the NCHC Second All-Star Team, while also earning a spot on the NCHC All-Tournament Team while helping the Bulldogs win a league championship in 2017.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, October 18th at 6:00pm MT. Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
