Amerks Recall Houser from Cincinnati

October 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) ... Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Michael Houser from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Houser, 26, earns his first recall to Rochester after opening the 2019-20 campaign with a 36-save effort for the Cyclones this past Saturday while also earning the win.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, the seven-year netminder appeared in 41 games with the Cincinnati last season, recording a 29-7-5 record with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. His 29 wins, which were a pro career-high, tied for first in the league. Following the conclusion of the season, Houser was named an ECHL First All-Star Team selection in addition to earning ECHL Goaltender of the Year honors.

Houser shows an 112-52-13 record and nine shutouts in 185 career ECHL games between the Fort Wayne Komets, Cincinnati Cyclones and Manchester Monarchs. Additionally, he boasts a 32-26-4 record in 73 AHL contests between the Tucson Roadrunners, Cleveland Monsters, Ontario Reign and San Antonio Rampage.

