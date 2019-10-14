Hershey's Travis Boyd Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

October 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears forward Travis Boyd has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 13, 2019.

Boyd recorded back-to-back three-point efforts over the weekend, scoring four goals and assisting on two others in a pair of Hershey victories.

Assigned to Hershey at the start of the week, Boyd made his season debut on Saturday night as the Bears visited Lehigh Valley. After notching an assist in the first period, Boyd scored the game-tying goal with 8:03 remaining in regulation and put home the winner with one second to play in overtime to give Hershey a 4-3 win. Then on Sunday, Boyd scored two more goals and registered another assist as the Bears defeated Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 5-1.

Boyd, a fifth-year pro from Hopkins, Minn., is tied for the AHL lead in both goals (four) and points (six) on the young season. Washington's sixth-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Boyd spent most of the 2018-19 campaign in the NHL, collecting five goals and 15 assists in 53 contests with the Capitals. Boyd, an AHL All-Star in 2017, has totaled 57 goals and 115 assists for 172 points in 219 career AHL games, all with Hershey, and also has 21 points (5g, 16a) in 61 career NHL contests.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Boyd will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Bears home game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.