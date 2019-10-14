Canucks Recall Zane McIntyre, Eliot Returned from Kalamazoo

October 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre from the Comets. Additionally, defenseman Mitch Eliot was returned from his loan to Kalamazoo.

McIntyre has started both games for Utica this season, going 2-0-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

Eliot played one game with the Wings during his stint, recording five shots on goal.

