Travis Boyd Named CCM/AHL Player of Week

October 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that Travis Boyd has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 13, 2019.

Boyd, 26, rejoined the Bears last week after spending last season with the NHL's Washington Capitals. In his first two games of the season, the center posted back-to-back three-point performances, guiding Hershey to its first two victories of the season. The forward collected two goals and an assist in each contest and is currently tied for the league lead with six points.

In Saturday's 4-3 victory at Lehigh Valley, Boyd assisted on Mike Sgarbossa's first period power play goal, then tallied the tying goal in the third period. The Hopkins, Minnesota native struck for the game-winning goal in overtime later that night, scoring on the power play with just one second remaining in the extra session. In Sunday's 5-1 rout of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Boyd opened the scoring on the power play, and finished the first period with an assist on Matt Moulson's power play goal. He added a goal in the second period and earned first star honors for the second consecutive evening.

Boyd has skated in 219 career games with the Chocolate and White, posting 172 points (57 goals, 115 assists). He was Hershey's Team MVP in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns and earned an AHL All-Star nod in 2017. He collected 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 53 games last year with Washington. He also appeared in one playoff game with the Capitals in 2018 en route to Washington's run to a Stanley Cup title.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Boyd will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Bears home game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.