Amerks Weekly

HEROICS IN HARTFORD

The Amerks concluded their first three-in-three weekend of the season in dramatic fashion as they erased a two-goal third-period deficit Sunday afternoon and completed the come-from-behind victory with a 3-2 shootout win over the Hartford Wolf Pack at the XL Center. Rochester has now won three straight games in Hartford, including two comeback victories dating back to last season.

EARNING POINTS EARLY ON

Rochester earned four of a possible six points this past weekend and have claimed six points overall through its first four games of the 2019-20 campaign. All four contests have been one-goal games, including a pair of wins beyond regulation. The Amerks are just six teams in the AHL this season to earn a win in the extra session but are the only club to take the extra point in both games.

THOMPSON TORMENTING THE OPPOSITION

Despite being held off the scoresheet Saturday night against the Bruins for the first time this season, Tage Thompson has totaled 16 points (10+6) over his last 15 games with the Amerks dating back to last season, including the two goals he scored in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Marlies. More impressively, Thompson has scored eight goals in just 12 career regular-season games with Rochester, matching the total he set over a 30-game stint with the San Antonio Rampage during his rookie season in 2017-18. The third-year pro leads the Amerks with five points (2+3) and enters the week tied for sixth among the AHL's top point-getters. He's also tied for 14th in assists (3) and sixth in the league in shots (16).

RED-HOT REMOND: THE SEQUEL

Veteran defenseman Zach Redmond is tied for third amongst all AHL defensemen in scoring after averaging a point-per-game through his first four games of the season, including the game-tying goal with 13 seconds remaining in Sunday's shootout win at Hartford. The reigning Eddie Shore Award winner has collected five points (1+4) in his last eight games dating back to last season. His three assists tie him for sixth-most in the league among blueliners.

HAMMOND AMONG LEAGUE'S BEST

In his first three appearances as an Amerk, netminder Andrew Hammond shows a perfect 3-0-0 record to go along with a 1.60 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. His three wins are tied for most in the league while his save percentage and goals-against average rank seventh and ninth, respectively, among his fellow goaltenders who have played in more than two games this season. Hammond, who stopped all three shooters he faced in the shootout on Sunday, also begins the week third in minutes (187) and fifth in the AHL with 80 saves.

