Griffins Send McCrea to Walleye
October 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday assigned defenseman Alec McCrea to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
ï»¿ï»¿McCrea, 24, has yet to make his professional debut after signing a one-year contract with Grand Rapids on April 11, 2019.
ï»¿ï»¿A 6-foot-3, 210-pound blueliner, McCrea played four seasons (2015-19) at Cornell University, where he totaled 49 points (12-37-49), a plus-41 rating and 62 penalty minutes in 137 appearances. He helped the Big Red advance to the NCAA Tournament in his last three seasons and capture the last two Cleary Cups, awarded annually to the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference's regular season champion. A native of San Diego, Calif., McCrea was named the ECAC's Best Defensive Defenseman and to the All-Ivy Second Team as a junior in 2017-18.
ï»¿ï»¿The Griffins have won two of their first three games and will head to Texas for a two-game weekend set against the Stars beginning on Friday at 8 p.m. EDT.
ï»¿ï»¿Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
