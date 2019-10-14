Griffins Send McCrea to Walleye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday assigned defenseman Alec McCrea to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

McCrea, 24, has yet to make his professional debut after signing a one-year contract with Grand Rapids on April 11, 2019.

A 6-foot-3, 210-pound blueliner, McCrea played four seasons (2015-19) at Cornell University, where he totaled 49 points (12-37-49), a plus-41 rating and 62 penalty minutes in 137 appearances. He helped the Big Red advance to the NCAA Tournament in his last three seasons and capture the last two Cleary Cups, awarded annually to the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference's regular season champion. A native of San Diego, Calif., McCrea was named the ECAC's Best Defensive Defenseman and to the All-Ivy Second Team as a junior in 2017-18.

The Griffins have won two of their first three games and will head to Texas for a two-game weekend set against the Stars beginning on Friday at 8 p.m. EDT.

