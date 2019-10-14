Roadrunners Weekly: October 14

October 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD:

2-1-0-0 - .667 Win Percentage

(3rd- Pacific Division, 7th- Western Conference, 14th- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Friday vs. San Antonio - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. San Antonio - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

8-2 Win @ Ontario (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

The Roadrunners recorded their largest-ever margin of victory in the team's win Saturday, winning by six for the first time in the organization's history. The eight goals also matched the franchise-high for single goals in a game.

2018-19 leading goal scorer Lane Pederson registered the team's seventh hat trick in franchise history, scoring three times in the team's second win of the season. He now paces all Roadrunners with four goals in three games.

13 of the 18 different skaters dressed for Tucson in the win contributed at least one point.

THEY SAID IT:

"We obviously didn't play our best in San Antonio and we came in with a chip in our shoulder. We came out tonight with a really good team effort and everyone's happy headed home." - Roadrunners forward Brayden Burke summarizing the feelings of Saturday's big win.

"We created offense right from puck drop. To keep doing that for three periods is a positive and we're going to look to build on that going into next weekend." - Burkewhen asked what he thought the team did well offensively Saturday.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team will practice in Tucson Tuesday - Thursday prior to the team's home opener Friday against San Antonio.

The club's third annual Faceoff Luncheon will take place Wednesday at the TCC.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Roadrunners Faceoff Luncheon - Wednesday, October 16 at 12:30 p.m.

Roadrunners Give Back's biggest event of the year provides you with the opportunity to meet the team and have a good time for a good cause. For tickets and more information visit TucsonRoadrunners.com.

Opening Night - Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. against San Antonio

The pregame party starts at 4:30 p.m. when players will begin arriving on the Red Carpet!

The first 1,500 fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of Williams and Associates.

Kids Free Night - Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. against San Antonio

Kids 14 and under will be free with the purchase of an adult ticket at the Tucson Convention Center box office.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varadyand select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Dennywill air 6-7 p.m. every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Feraof the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

The Arizona Coyotes recalled both defensemen Kyle Capobianco and Ilya Lyubushkin since Thursday. Both had appeared in games with Tucson already this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.