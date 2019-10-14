Wolf Pack Weekly, October 14-20

The Wolf Pack (3-0-0-1, 7 pts.) remained unbeaten in regulation on the season this past week, with a win and a shootout loss in a pair of back-to-back home games. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch's team rang up its third straight victory to start the season Saturday night at home vs. Springfield, scoring the last three goals of the game after the Thunderbirds struck first, for a 3-1 triumph. Then, on Sunday at the XL Center, the Wolf Pack carried a 2-0 lead into the third period, and still led Rochester 2-1 going into the dying seconds of regulation, but the Americans tied the score with 12.6 seconds left in the third and prevailed in the shootout. Filip Chytil scored in both games, and had an assist Saturday, and Phi DiGiuseppe netted the power-play winner in Saturday's game with his first Wolf Pack goal.

This week:

The Wolf Pack play their last of five straight home games to start the season Friday night, with the Springfield Thunderbirds returning to the XL Center for a 7:15 PM game. Then the club hits the road for the first time in 2019-20 on Saturday night, heading to Binghamton to take on the Devils. Faceoff that night is 7:05.

Friday, October 18 vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

- This and every Friday-night Wolf Pack home game features $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

- This is also "Country Night" at the XL Center.

- This is already the second of ten meetings on the year between the Wolf Pack and their closest regional rivals, and Springfield's second of five trips the XL Center. The Wolf Pack took the first encounter, 3-1, Saturday night in Hartford, after going 4-6-0-0 vs. the Thunderbirds last season, 3-2-0-0 at home.

- The defeat to the Wolf Pack on Saturday was Springfield's third straight, but the Thunderbirds rebounded Sunday in Providence, knocking off the previously-undefeated Bruins by a score of 5-2. Springfield is 2-3-0 on the year for four points.

- Winger Anthony Greco, who led the Thunderbirds in points and goals last season with 30-29-59, picked up his first two points in five games this year Sunday in Providence, with a goal and an assist.

- At this and every Wolf Pack Friday or Saturday home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the XL Center's Coliseum Club. From 5:15 PM until puck drop, a $5 wrist band gives fans access to the "Chill Zone" of the Coliseum Club, which features an appetizer buffet and $2 beers, presented by Minuteman Press.

- Tickets for this and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, October 19 at the Binghamton Devils (New Jersey) at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:05 PM

- The Devils have three points through their first three games, with a 1-1-1-0 record. That includes a 4-3 opening-night loss to Utica October 5 in their only home game thus far. Last season the Devils finished eighth in the North Division, with a mark of 28-41-7-0 for 63 points.

- Veteran Chris Conner has been the pacesetter thus far for Binghamton offensively, with two goals and three assists for five points through the club's first three games.

- This is the first of four battles on the season between the Wolf Pack and the Devils, and the first of two visits by the Wolf Pack to Binghamton. The Wolf Pack were 2-1-1-0 vs. the Devils last year, with a regulation loss and an OT loss to show for two road games in the series.

- Broadcast - live on-line at https://www.iheart.com/live/fox-sports-1430-3544/. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, October 26, when the Wolf Pack host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a 7:00 PM game at the XL Center, is "Witches & Wizards night". There will be all kinds of Halloween fun, including trick or treating on the concourse, an intermission costume parade, and a youth backpack giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 12 or younger, courtesy of Carvel.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. After this Friday, the Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is October 25, when they entertain the Laval Rocket in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. The next Hat Trick Pack game is the "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game Wednesday, November 20 vs. the Syracuse Crunch, with faceoff at 11:00 AM.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack this year will be offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's first Wednesday home date is November 20, the 11:00 AM "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game vs. the Syracuse Crunch.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

