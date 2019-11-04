Manitoba Moose Weekly: November 4

WEEK IN REVIEW

Saturday, November 2: Manitoba 5 vs Grand Rapids 3

The Moose defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-3 on Saturday afternoon. The Griffins were first on the board with a power play goal from Chris Terry. Sami Niku answered back for the Moose in posting his first goal of the season. The clubs exchanged goals to close out the first period as Matt Puempel and Seth Griffith added a goal each to make the score 2-2. In the third period, JC Lipon found the rebound on a shot from Cameron Schilling to give the Moose a 3-2 lead. Lipon scored the eventual game-winning goal in collecting his second of the night making the score 4-2. Seth Griffith added an empty netter in the Moose 5-3 victory. Jansen Harkins collected an assist on all five Moose tallies.

Sunday, November 3: Manitoba 7 vs Grand Rapids 4

The Moose claimed the 7-4 victory against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday afternoon. Griffith scored the first goal of the game on a give-and-go play from Andrei Chibisov. Schilling put away a slick pass from Leon Gawanke giving the Moose the 2-0 advantage. Harkins found a loose puck in the crease making the game 3-1. Midway through the second period, Griffith scored his second of the night on the man advantage assisted by Chibisov and Kristian Vesalainen. The Griffins completed a comeback tying the game 4-4 with a goal from Matthew Ford and two from Chris Terry. In the third frame, Schilling scored the game-winning goal on the power play assisted by Ville Heinola and Harkins. Niku scored on the empty net with just over a minute remaining making the score 6-4. With 30 seconds on the clock, Griffith scored another empty netter picking up a hat trick in the 7-4 Moose victory.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Milwaukee Admirals**

Wednesday, Nov. 6

10:30 a.m. CT at Rockford IceHogs*

Friday, Nov. 8

7 p.m. CT at Chicago Wolves**

Saturday, Nov. 9

7 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Nov. 6. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

17 Seth Griffith 10 6 5 11 4 4

26 Jansen Harkins 10 3 8 11 12 4

5 Cameron Schilling 10 4 3 7 2 1

38 Logan Shaw 8 3 2 5 4 0

34 JC Lipon 10 3 1 4 31 -4

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 3-5-0-0 3.29 .891 0

31 Adam Carlson 0-2-0-0 3.52 .863 0

MOOSE NOTES

Milestone Madness

Cameron Schilling appeared in his 500th career AHL game on Sunday against the Griffins. The defenceman posted two goals in his milestone game and two assists in Saturday's matchup. The veteran defender made his AHL debut back on April 1/12 with the Hershey Bears, recording a plus-one rating against the Binghamton Senators. Since then, Schilling has amassed 166 points (42G, 124A) in his 500 games with Hershey, Rockford Ontario and the Moose. The Carmel, Ind. product has also appeared in 36 Calder Cup Playoff games. Schilling leads the Manitoba defence this season with seven points (4G, 3A) in nine games. JC Lipon also notched a milestone in playing his 400th career AHL game on Saturday. The forward also produced offensively in his milestone game in posting two goals.

A Piece of History

Forward Jansen Harkins had a historic afternoon against the Griffins on Saturday. Harkins recorded five assists in the game, helping out on all five Moose tallies. The five assists matched the Manitoba franchise record by tying Brett Hauer's mark from the 1999-00 season when the defenceman posted five helpers on Jan. 22/00 against Orlando. Harkins recorded the most assists, and matched Curtis Lazar and Drake Batherson for the most points in a game by an AHL player so far this season. Harkins was awarded the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 3, 2019 in recognition of his performance.

Make it a Hat Trick

Seth Griffith posted a hat trick in Sunday's matchup against Grand Rapids. Griffith finished the weekend with six points (5G, 1A). The forward leads the Moose with 11 points (6G, 5A) in 10 games. This is the first hat trick that the Wallaceburg, Ont. native has posted since the 2013-14 season with the Providence Bruins where Griffith posted four goals and added an assist on March 9, 2014 against the Adirondack Phantoms.

Moose Debut

Defenceman Ville Heinola and forward Nathan Todd each made their debuts for the Moose on Saturday. The contest was the first of Heinola's AHL career after recording five points (1G, 4A) in eight games with the Winnipeg Jets to start the season. He finished the game with one shot on goal and a plus-one rating. Heinola posted his first AHL point in Sunday's matchup with an assist on Schilling's game-winning goal. Todd was playing his first AHL contest since April 17/16 when he suited up for the Binghamton Senators. He recorded one shot for the Moose in his debut.

Who's Trending?

Sami Niku returned to the Moose lineup for Saturday and Sunday's matchups after being sidelined for the past three weeks due to injury. In his return, Niku posted two goals from four shots on net throughout the two games. The Haapavesi, Fin. native posted 12 points (3G, 9A) in 20 games during the 2018-19 season. The defenceman has appeared in one game for the Winnipeg Jets this season on Oct. 8 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

