Jansen Harkins Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

November 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The American Hockey League announced today Manitoba Moose forward Jansen Harkins is the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 3, 2019.

Harkins, 22, led the league in scoring this week, racking up eight points (1G, 7A) and a plus-five rating in two games as the Moose picked up a pair of wins over the Grand Rapids Griffins. The North Vancouver, B.C. product assisted on all five Moose goals and was named the game's first star as Manitoba claimed a 5-3 win on Saturday. The five assists were the most by a Moose player during the franchise's time in the AHL, and tied the overall franchise mark set by Brett Hauer during 1999-00 season. His five helpers are also the most accumulated in a game by an AHL player so far during the 2019-20 season.

Harkins followed up Saturday's performance with three points (1G, 2A) on Sunday as the Moose won 7-4 against the Griffins. He scored Manitoba's third goal of the day, before assisting on the game-winner and an insurance tally.

A second round pick, 47th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in 2015, Harkins is tied for the Moose scoring lead with 11 points (3G, 8A) in 10 games this season.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Harkins will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Moose home game.

Jansen Harkins

Left Wing

Born May 23 1997 -- North Vancouver, BC

Height 6.02 -- Weight 195 -- Shoots L

