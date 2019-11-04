Binghamton Devils Host Military Appreciation Night this Saturday

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils today announced their partnership with Lockheed Martin for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 9 against the Utica Comets.

Veterans and active military will receive a free ticket to the game! To receive your free ticket and to purchase any additional tickets, please visit the Devils' front office on the third floor of the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

"For more than 10 years, Lockheed Martin has proudly partnered with the Binghamton Devils in support of Military Appreciation Night," said Hamid Salim, Vice President, Advanced Product Solutions, and Owego General Manager. "As morale patches have a long-storied tradition with the U.S. Military, we are extremely excited to carry that tradition over to this year's Military Appreciation Night game. We look forward to seeing this patch displayed throughout the Southern Tier, further demonstrating our collective commitment to our Servicemembers in uniform."

In addition, the first 1,500 people at the arena will receive special military patches sponsored by Lockheed Martin. To honor the veterans, the Binghamton Devils will trade in their white and black jersey for a patriotic camouflage jersey. Following the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off, with the proceeds benefiting a military group that will be chosen by Lockheed Martin.

The Devils will also be honoring military with photos on the video board throughout the game. Fans are encouraged to submit their photos of members of the military friends and family HERE.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

