Anaheim Recalls Max Jones
November 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled left wing Max Jones from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Jones, 21 (2/17/98), has recorded 2-4=6 points and 20 penalty minutes (PIM) in 42 career NHL games with the Ducks. Jones began the 2019-20 season in Anaheim, earning one assist with six PIM in 12 appearances.
Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones has collected 14-15=29 points with a +8 rating and 50 PIM in 44 career AHL games with San Diego. The 6-1, 220-pound forward made his Gulls season debut Nov. 2 vs. Colorado, going scoreless with a +1 rating in a 5-2 victory in San Diego.
