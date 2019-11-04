Reign Announce 2019-20 Holiday Plan

November 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today details for their 2019-20 holiday plan, which is on sale now.

The 2019-20 Holiday Plan is the perfect holiday gift for friends and family. This season's edition consists of tickets to five select Reign home games, a bonus Reign game, free parking at all six games, two LA Kings tickets, a special holiday gift and a fast pass to see the Stanley Cup. The games included in the plan are as follows -

Saturday, December 27

Friday, January 10

Monday, January 20

Sunday, February 16

Friday, February 28

One Free Bonus Game - Blackout restrictions apply

To purchase a Reign holiday plan, visit ontarioreign.com/holidayplan and for more information www.ontarioreign.com/holidayplaninfo.

Included in the pack is an Ontario Reign branded coffee thermos, two LA Kings tickets, and a fast pass for a photo with the Stanley Cup on Sunday, February 16, if purchased by November 22. The Reign will have the Stanley Cup at Toyota Arena for Stanley Cup Sunday, and the Holiday Plan is the only way to get a fast pass for a photo with the most famous trophy in sports.

All five games included in the 2019-20 Holiday Plan are promotional nights, starting with the Reign's Star Wars Night (12/27), which is also a So-Cal Series matchup against San Diego. Also in the package is a Bud Light $2 Friday (1/10), Kingston's Birthday (1/20), Stanley Cup Sunday (2/16) and another Bud Light $2 Friday (2/28).

The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

