Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Joel Hanley
November 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Joel Hanley from the Texas Stars.
Hanley, 28, has registered one assist (0-1=1), five blocked shots and an average time on ice of 11:04 in five NHL games with Dallas this season. The defenseman has also appeared in two AHL games with Texas in 2019-20, recording three shots on goal.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Keswick, Ont. was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent by Dallas on July 1, 2018.
The Stars have a week without games before returning home to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to face off against the Colorado Eagles for the first time in franchise history. Puck drop is slated for Saturday, November 9, at 7:00 p.m.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
