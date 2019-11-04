Eagles Recall Forward Travis Barron

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forward Travis Barron from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Barron has posted six goals and seven assists in 10 games this season with Utah. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound winger split the 2018-19 season between the Eagles and Grizzlies, generating five points in 38 games with Colorado and eight points in 12 contests with Utah.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles take on the Ontario Reign on Tuesday, November 5th at 7:05pm MT at Budweiser Events Center.

