Roadrunners Weekly: November 4

CURRENT RECORD:

8-3-0-0 - 16 Points

(T-1st - Pacific Division, 2nd - Western Conference, T-3rd - AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Friday vs. Stockton - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. Stockton - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

2-1 Loss vs. Chicago (Tuesday)

3-0 Loss vs. Chicago (Wednesday)

4-3 Overtime Win at Stockton (Saturday)

5-3 Win at San Jose (Sunday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Forwards Nick Merkley, Michael Bunting and Jeremy Gregoire all scored their first goals of the season in Saturday's win over Stockton, in which Brayden Burke played hero just 25 seconds into overtime as well.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov extended his pro record to 3-1 by way of turning aside 37/40 in Stockton.

Goaltender Adin Hill won his fourth game in a row in net for Tucson Sunday afternoon in San Jose, denying 34 of 37 shots faced.

THEY SAID IT:

"It was a crazy game and we got a nice bounce at the end but we were happy about it. We took advantage of the moment and we walked away with two points."

Forward Andy Miele after Saturday's overtime win.

"It's been quite the stretch for us. This was our sixth game in ten days now and we've been fighting the bangs and bruises that come along with it. Tonight was about grinding through it and finding a way, and we did that."

Forward Hudson Fasching after Sunday's come from behind win.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team will practice in Tucson on Wednesday and Thursday before Stockton arrives in town for a weekend set.

This weekend's matchup will once again feature the top two teams in the Pacific Division going head-to-head.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

College Night - Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. against Stockton

A special $25 package is on sale now for students that contains one (1) ticket to the game, two (2) drink tickets and a giveaway item.

Part of a hockey doubleheader day with the University of Arizona Men's Hockey team, an additional ticket package is on sale now for just $30.

Military Appreciation Night - Saturday, November 9 against Stockton

The team will wear specialty sweaters that are modeled after the A-10 Warthog Fighter jets that fly out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base here in Tucson.

The jerseys will be auctioned off postgame.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Forward Conor Garland scored again for the Coyotes Saturday in their win over the Colorado Avalanche. His seven even strength goals rank fifth in the entire NHL.

The Coyotes are now 8-4-1 through the team's first 13 games.

