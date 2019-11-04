Chicago Wolves Insider: a Time for Giving

November 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





NOVEMBER: A TIME FOR GIVING

The Chicago Wolves host six games during November at Allstate Arena, but each one will be just as relevant for what happens off the ice as the final result on the ice. At this time of the year, the organization particularly emphasizes thinking of others and how we can help make everyone's life better.

The month starts with Military Appreciation Weekend on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, when the Wolves honor and recognize our veterans, active military and their families. Several local companies have purchased blocks of tickets and donated them so veterans and their families to enjoy time together at a game. To request tickets for this weekend, veterans and active-duty military can click here.

Prior to Saturday's game, the Wolves and Feed6 Outreach are hosting a food-packing event in Allstate Arena's Skyline Room. We're planning to pack more than 50,000 meals that will be shared locally with people in need - and the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago will be among the recipients. To join us and pack some food for people who need it now, click here.

Lastly, the Wolves are coordinating a Canned Food Drive this month. At any November game, fans can bring canned goods and non-perishable items that will be distributed to Common Food Pantry in Chicago along with multiple other pantries throughout the Chicago area.

WOLVES ADD TWO PLAYERS AS THREE MOVE AWAY

The Chicago Wolves completed five roster moves Monday as defenseman Nic Hague and center Nicolas Roy were recalled from loan by the Vegas Golden Knights and goaltender Dylan Ferguson was reassigned to Fort Wayne (ECHL). In addition, the Wolves welcomed back defenseman Brayden Pachal and forward Jermaine Loewen from Fort Wayne.

24TH YEAR FOR READ TO SUCCEED PROGRAM

One of the Chicago Wolves' most popular community initiatives is the Read To Succeed program (presented by JULIE Call 811) that enters its 24th season. Players visit libraries and schools throughout the Chicago area to encourage students to read for fun. The Wolves reward students who meet their reading goals.

TOP LINE

LUCAS ELVENES

The American Hockey League honored Elvenes as the Rookie of the Month for October after he piled up a league-high 15 points and 11 assists in his first month playing in North America. The 20-year-old from Angelholm, Sweden has started November hot, too, as he extended his AHL-best point streak to 10 games with a goal and an assist Sunday at Rockford.

GARRET SPARKS

The Elmhurst native who grew up watching the Wolves on TV delivered his first shutout as a member of the organization when he stopped 32 shots in a 3-0 victory on Oct. 30 at Tucson. The 26-year-old ranks second among AHL goalies in save percentage (.946) and shares third in goals-against average (1.80) as he owns a 3-2-1 record through six games.

REID DUKE

The first player to join the Vegas Golden Knights organization came through with three goals and one assist last week. The 23-year-old center from Calgary produced the game-winning goal Oct. 29 at Tucson before adding goals Oct. 30 at Tucson and Nov. 3 at Rockford. His game-winner on Oct. 29 also served as the Wolves' first shorthanded tally this year.

LAST WEEK (2-2-0-0)

SUNDAY, NOV. 3: (at) ROCKFORD 7, CHICAGO 4

The Wolves held a 4-2 lead after 50 minutes, but surrendered four goals in a six-minute stretch to suffer the Illinois Lottery Cup loss.

Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt delivered his first goal as a pro while defenseman Zach Whitecloud and forwards Lucas Elvenes and Reid Duke also scored for the Wolves.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 16 saves in 22 shots.

SATURDAY, NOV. 2: (at) MILWAUKEE 5, CHICAGO 2

The Wolves' five-game winning streak came to a close as Milwaukee scored three times in the opening 12 minutes, six seconds to set the tone at Panther Arena.

Forward Tyrell Goulbourne scored his first goal in a Wolves uniform, center Gage Quinney posted a power-play goal and defenseman Nic Hague assisted on both.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk stopped six of nine shots and Dylan Ferguson rejected 13 of 14 in relief.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 29: CHICAGO 3, (at) TUCSON 0

The Wolves earned their second shutout in three games as goaltender Garret Sparks rejected all 32 shots he faced to extend the team's winning streak to five games.

Right wing Lucas Elvenes opened the scoring with a power-play goal late in the second period, then forwards Reid Duke and Tye McGinn added empty-net goals in the final 1:16.

Sparks posted his first shutout with the Wolves, 16th in the AHL and 24th as a pro.

TUESDAY, OCT. 29: CHICAGO 2, (at) TUCSON 1

In a battle of two teams riding winning streaks, the Wolves never trailed as they snapped the Roadrunners' five-game run while extending their own winning streak to four.

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan opened the scoring with a power-play goal while center Reid Duke provided the game-winner with the team's first short-handed goal of the season.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk rejected 29 shots to earn the win.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Thursday, Nov. 7 at Iowa 10:30 a.m. Wells Fargo Arena AHLTV

Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Sunday, Nov. 10 vs. Rockford 3 p.m. Allstate Arena AHLTV

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Panther Arena AHLTV

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Iowa 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

