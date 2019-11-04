Monsters Weekly Storylines

The Cleveland Monsters dropped the puck on their November schedule by securing four points in a pair of home wins over the defending Calder Cup Champion Charlotte Checkers on Friday night and Sunday afternoon by 2-1 and 5-1 final scores, respectively. The Monsters are now 21-12-3-2 against the Checkers in franchise history and began November with consecutive wins for just the second time in club history and the first time since the 2012-13 season.

The Monsters' defensive corps provided plenty of offense during last weekend's homestand as Cleveland blue-liners accounted for four of the team's seven combined goals in the series vs. Charlotte. Doyle Somerby tallied his first marker of the season on Sunday afternoon while Dillon Simpson provided a goal in both Friday's and Sunday's games, finding the back of the net in back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career. Andrew Peeke notched a shorthanded tally in Sunday's win and has factored into each of Cleveland's two shorthanded goals this season (1G, 1A).

