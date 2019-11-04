Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears

November 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Fucale, 24, has played in four games with the Solar Bears this season recording a 0-2-1 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. He appeared in five games with the Chicago Wolves last season posting a 1-3-0 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound netminder also played in 34 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL recording a 20-9-3 record to go along with a 3.18 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

The Laval, Quebec native has appeared in 68 career AHL games with the Wolves, Laval Rocket and St. John's IceCaps compiling a 28-31-4 record. He has also tallied a 50-27-8 record in 95 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears, Komets and Brampton Beast.

Fucale was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.