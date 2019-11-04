Wolf Pack Weekly, November 4-10

November 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack (8-1-0-3, 19 pts.) finished a stretch of four straight road games with their only trip of the season to Canada this week, coming home with two shootout losses and a regulation defeat. The journey began with the Wolf Pack's first, and so far only, regulation loss on the year Wednesday, a 4-1 setback at Laval. Tim Gettinger tied the score for Hartford late in the second period, but the Rocket rang up three markers in the third to tip the scales in their favor. In a rematch at Place Bell in Laval Friday night, the Rocket prevailed 2-1 in a shootout, with a Joey Keane goal 49 seconds into the second period, and 27 saves by Adam Huska, earning the Wolf Pack a standings point. The trip concluded in Belleville on Saturday night with another game that went all the way to a shootout, a back-and-forth affair won by the Senators, 5-4. Former Senator Nick Ebert and captain Steven Fogarty had a goal and an assist apiece in that contest.

This week:

The Wolf Pack return home to the XL Center for a pair of games, a 7:15 PM date with the Hershey Bears on Friday night and a 7:30 meeting with Belleville on Saturday. A three-game weekend then concludes with the Wolf Pack's first encounter with the Providence Bruins, a 3:05 PM faceoff on Sunday.

Friday, November 8 vs. the Hershey Bears (Washington) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

This and every Friday-night Wolf Pack home game features $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

- The Bears are 6-4-1-1 on the season, for 14 points, and have won their last two games after starting this past weekend with an 8-1 loss at Springfield Friday night.

- This is the first of six games on the year between the Wolf Pack and the Bears, and the first of three XL Center visits for Hershey. The Wolf Pack were 0-5-0-1 in last year's season series, 0-3-0-0 at home.

- Veteran centerman Mike Sgarbossa leads the Bears in scoring to this point, with 5-6-11 in 11 games.

Saturday, November 9 vs. the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) at the XL Center, 7:30 PM

- This game features the Wolf Pack's annual "Teddy Bear Toss". Fans are invited to bring soft toys to the game, and fling them on to the ice when the Wolf Pack score their first goal. All the toys collected will be donated to Operation ELF and NBC Connecticut's Toys for Tots.

- This is already the conclusion of a two-game season series between the Wolf Pack and the Senators, who defeated the Wolf Pack 5-4 in a shootout in the teams' first encounter Saturday night in Belleville.

- Jordan Szwarz had a goal and an assist in regulation, and scored the only goal of the shootout, in the Senators' 5-4 home victory over the Wolf Pack Saturday night.

- Saturday's two points against the Wolf Pack lifted Belleville (4-6-0-0, 8 pts.) into a tie with Binghamton for seventh place in the North Division standings.

Sunday, November 10 at the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, 3:05 PM

- The Bruins are three points behind the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division standings, with a record of 7-4-0-2 for 16 points. Providence has won only one of its four home games thus far (1-2-0-1), after going 24-9-4-1 on home ice last season.

- This is the first of ten games on the year between the Wolf Pack and Bruins, and the first of five Wolf Pack trips to Providence. Last season the Wolf Pack went 5-3-2-0 against the Bruins, including a 2-3-0-0 mark at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence.

- Defenseman Alex Petrovic is part of a three-way tie atop the Bruin point-scoring list, with 1-9-10 in 13 games, and is tied for tops among AHL defensemen in points.

Pack Tracks:

