Moose Announce Pair of Roster Moves
November 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled goaltender Griffen Outhouse from its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen. The Moose also announced goaltender Adam Carlson has been assigned to the Icemen.
Outhouse, 21, has appeared in six games for the Icemen during the 2019-20 season, posting a 1-2-2 record while collecting a 4.35 goals against average and a .874 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, the Likely, B.C. native played in 196 WHL games for the Victoria Royals, posting a career 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage, while compiling a 114-60-15 record.
Carlson, 25, holds a 0-2-0 record with a 3.52 goals-against average and .863 save percentage in two appearances with the Moose this season. The Edina, Minn. product has appeared in 84 career ECHL games with a 36-30-12 record, supported by a 2.85 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and six shutouts.
The Moose hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive starting 15 minutes prior to puck drop.
Griffen Outhouse
Goalie
Born March 13, 1998 -- Likely, BC
Height 6.00 -- Weight 180
Season
Team
Lge GP Min Record GA GAA Svs Pct SO
2015-16 Victoria Royals
WHL 27 1487 18-3-4 45 1.82 666 0.937 4
2016-17 Victoria Royals
WHL 63 3558 34-24-1 169 2.85 1829 0.915 4
2017-18 Victoria Royals
WHL 60 3296 35-17-1 169 3.08 1790 0.914 2
2018-19 Victoria Royals
WHL 46 2671 27-16-1 125 2.81 1310 0.913 0
2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen
ECHL 6 331 1-2-2 24 4.35 167 0.874 0
Adam Carlson
Goalie
Born Feb. 13, 1994 -- Edina, Minn
Height 6.03 -- Weight 180
Season Team
Lge GP Min Record GA GAA Svs Pct SO
2013-14 Coulee Region Chill
NAHL 32 1616 13-12-1 72 2.67 814 0.919 1
2014-15 Coulee Region Chill
NAHL 49 2947 25-15-9 120 2.44 1584 0.930 6
2015-16 Mercyhurst College
AHA 17 989 7-7-3 47 2.85 536 0.919 0
2016-17 South Carolina Stingrays
ECHL 23 1315 9-11-2 65 2.97 555 0.895 1
2017-18 Hershey Bears
AHL 6 316 2-3-0 15 2.85 140 0.903 0
2017-18 South Carolina Stingrays
ECHL 6 300 1-1-1 14 2.80 117 0.893 0
2017-18 Indy Fuel
ECHL 1 40 0-1-0 5 7.50 20 0.800 0
2017-18 Kansas City Mavericks
ECHL 9 551 5-1-3 19 2.07 224 0.922 1
2018-19 Rapid City Rush
ECHL 45 2601 21-17-6 126 2.91 1382 0.916 4
2019-20 Manitoba Moose
AHL 2 119 0-2-0 7 3.52 44 0.863 0
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2019
- Anaheim Recalls Max Jones - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Weekly, November 4-10 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Last Week, Today: November 4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Recall Forward Travis Barron - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Binghamton Devils Host Military Appreciation Night this Saturday - Binghamton Devils
- Jansen Harkins Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba's Jansen Harkins Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Sens to Wear Lavender Jerseys to Support Hockey Fights Cancer - Belleville Senators
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose to Honour Canadian Armed Forces on November 11 and 12 - Manitoba Moose
- Jets Assign C.J. Suess to Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Weekly Storylines - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.