Moose Announce Pair of Roster Moves

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled goaltender Griffen Outhouse from its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen. The Moose also announced goaltender Adam Carlson has been assigned to the Icemen.

Outhouse, 21, has appeared in six games for the Icemen during the 2019-20 season, posting a 1-2-2 record while collecting a 4.35 goals against average and a .874 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, the Likely, B.C. native played in 196 WHL games for the Victoria Royals, posting a career 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage, while compiling a 114-60-15 record.

Carlson, 25, holds a 0-2-0 record with a 3.52 goals-against average and .863 save percentage in two appearances with the Moose this season. The Edina, Minn. product has appeared in 84 career ECHL games with a 36-30-12 record, supported by a 2.85 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and six shutouts.

The Moose hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive starting 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

Griffen Outhouse

Goalie

Born March 13, 1998 -- Likely, BC

Height 6.00 -- Weight 180

Season

Team

Lge GP Min Record GA GAA Svs Pct SO

2015-16 Victoria Royals

WHL 27 1487 18-3-4 45 1.82 666 0.937 4

2016-17 Victoria Royals

WHL 63 3558 34-24-1 169 2.85 1829 0.915 4

2017-18 Victoria Royals

WHL 60 3296 35-17-1 169 3.08 1790 0.914 2

2018-19 Victoria Royals

WHL 46 2671 27-16-1 125 2.81 1310 0.913 0

2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen

ECHL 6 331 1-2-2 24 4.35 167 0.874 0

Adam Carlson

Goalie

Born Feb. 13, 1994 -- Edina, Minn

Height 6.03 -- Weight 180

Season Team

Lge GP Min Record GA GAA Svs Pct SO

2013-14 Coulee Region Chill

NAHL 32 1616 13-12-1 72 2.67 814 0.919 1

2014-15 Coulee Region Chill

NAHL 49 2947 25-15-9 120 2.44 1584 0.930 6

2015-16 Mercyhurst College

AHA 17 989 7-7-3 47 2.85 536 0.919 0

2016-17 South Carolina Stingrays

ECHL 23 1315 9-11-2 65 2.97 555 0.895 1

2017-18 Hershey Bears

AHL 6 316 2-3-0 15 2.85 140 0.903 0

2017-18 South Carolina Stingrays

ECHL 6 300 1-1-1 14 2.80 117 0.893 0

2017-18 Indy Fuel

ECHL 1 40 0-1-0 5 7.50 20 0.800 0

2017-18 Kansas City Mavericks

ECHL 9 551 5-1-3 19 2.07 224 0.922 1

2018-19 Rapid City Rush

ECHL 45 2601 21-17-6 126 2.91 1382 0.916 4

2019-20 Manitoba Moose

AHL 2 119 0-2-0 7 3.52 44 0.863 0

