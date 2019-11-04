Manitoba's Jansen Harkins Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Manitoba Moose forward Jansen Harkins has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 3, 2019.

Harkins tallied seven assists, eight points and a plus-5 rating in two games over the weekend for Manitoba.

On Saturday, Harkins set a Moose AHL franchise record by notching five assists and tied the club mark with five points as Manitoba defeated Grand Rapids, 5-3. And in Sunday's rematch, Harkins scored once and added two more assists in a 7-4 win over the Griffins, giving the Moose their first winning streak of the season.

Winnipeg's second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Harkins has totaled three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 10 games with the Moose in 2019-20, good for a share of the team scoring lead. The 22-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., has appeared in 136 career AHL games for Manitoba, totaling 23 goals and 39 assists for 62 points.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Harkins will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Moose home game.

