Manitoba Moose Weekly: November 18

WEEK IN REVIEW

Monday, November 11: Manitoba 4 vs Texas 1

The Moose claimed a 4-1 victory over the Texas Stars on Monday. Midway through the first period, Michael Spacek scored a power play goal giving Manitoba the 1-0 advantage. Just under two minutes later, Brent Pedersen collected a goal of his own increasing the Moose lead by two. In the second period, Josh Melnick collected the lone goal for the Stars however Texas couldn't find an answer for Jansen Harkins who collected two goals securing Manitoba's 4-1 victory. Mikhail Berdin made 32 saves in the Moose win.

Wednesday, November 13: Manitoba 2 vs Texas 1

Manitoba posted a 2-1 win over the Texas Stars on Wednesday. Kristian Vesalainen scored a power play goal to get the Moose on the board. In the second period, Brad McClure scored for the Stars and tied the game 1-1. Midway through the second period Emile Poirier scored the game-winner for the Moose making the final score 2-1.

Friday, November 15: Manitoba 2 vs San Antonio 1

Manitoba defeated the San Antonio Rampage in a 2-1 decision on Friday night. Midway through the second period, Andrei Chibisov scored the first goal of the game as he gave the Moose the 1-0 advantage. Just under two minutes later, Derrick Pouliot found Nathan Walker on the breakaway tying the game 1-1. Just over two minutes into overtime, Joey LaLeggia was called for a slash and Manitoba brought out an extra man. On the power play, Chibisov set up Griffith for the overtime winner. Berdin made a career-high 45 saves, including 20 in the first period.

Sunday, November 17: Manitoba 5 vs San Antonio Rampage 2

The Moose collected a 5-2 victory over the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday afternoon. Four goals were exchanged between the clubs in the second period as Mike Vecchione and Jordan Kyrou collected a goal each for the Rampage while Cole Maier Maier and Andrei Chibisov scored a tally each for the Moose. Manitoba took over in the third period as Maier, Kristian Vesalainen and Leon Gawanke posted a goal each leading Manitoba to a 5-2 victory. Gawanke's tally marked his first professional goal while Berdin also contributed offensively and recorded his first AHL assist on the play.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Belleville Senators**

Wednesday, Nov. 20

6 p.m. CT at Toronto Marlies*

Saturday, Nov. 23

3 p.m. CT at Toronto Marlies*

Sunday, Nov. 24

3 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose hit the road to take on the Belleville Senators on Wednesday before heading to Toronto to take on the Marlies in back-to-back matchups. The game against Belleville will be broadcast on TSN 1290 while all three games can be heard on moosehockey.come/listenlive.

MOOSE LEADERS #

PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

26 Jansen Harkins 17 5 15 20 16 8

17 Seth Griffith 17 8 7 15 6 5

8 Sami Niku 12 3 9 12 8 -1

48 Andrei Chibisov 16 4 7 11 20 0

5 Cameron Schilling 17 4 6 10 4 10

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 9-6-0 2.46 .927 2

35 Griffen Outhouse 0-0-0 3.32 .833 0

MOOSE NOTES

League Recognition

Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin was awarded the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 17. Berdin led the Moose to four wins this past week with a 4-0-0 record, supported by a 1.24 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage. He recorded a league-high 148 saves on 153 shots during the week. Berdin has stopped 215 of 220 shots during a six-game winning streak. Berdin is the second Moose player to earn CCM/AHL Player of the Week honours this month after Jansen Harkins was recognized during the period ending Nov. 3.

Leading the Way

Jansen Harkins is currently on a nine-game point streak (3G, 14A). In acquiring 17 points over nine games, Harkins currently leads the league in active streaks while he trails Lucas Elvenes (CHI) and Matt Puempel (GR) who have notched the longest overall streak of the 2019-20 season. Both Elvenes and Puempel collected 16 points each over 11 game streaks. Harkins has 20 points (5G, 15A) over 15 games for the Moose and currently leads club in points and assists.

Racking up the Wins

The Moose are currently on a six-game winning streak. During the streak, Harkins leads the Moose with eight points (2G, 6A) while Andrei Chibisov (3G, 3A) and Sami Niku (6A) aren't far behind each collecting six points. Backing them up, Mikhail Berdin hasn't allowed more than two goals in his past six games. Manitoba's longest winning streak in franchise history stands at ten games which has occurred twice in the clubs existence (Mar. 2 to 28 in the 2007-08 season and Oct. 18 to Nov. 17 in the 2000-01 campaign.)

Multi-Goal Game

Cole Maier collected two goals on Sunday against the San Antonio Rampage. The first goal came on a shorthanded opportunity from JC Lipon who made a slick pass down low and found Maier in front of the net. Maier scored the eventual game winner on his second marker. With the centreman collecting two tallies in the afternoon matchup, Maier notched the first multi-goal game of his professional career. Maier has five points (2G, 3A) in 15 with the Moose this season, with all those points coming in the last seven games.

Who's Trending?

Leon Gawanke posted his first professional goal on Sunday against the San Antonio Rampage. He also tallied an assist on Cole Maier's game-winning goal to record his first professional multi-point game. The defenceman has collected four points (1G, 3A) in nine contests with the Moose this season. Gawanke has spent the previous three seasons with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles where he scored the most goals (17) by a defenceman in the QMJHL in the 2018-19 season.

