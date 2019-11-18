Streak Halted in San Jose

November 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





The Roadrunners entered Sunday in San Jose with a five-game win streak and the home, hosting Barracuda started the contest with a six-game skid of their own. Naturally, it was the Bay Area team that not only won, but did so decisively.

Despite a few key saves early from Adin Hill, who entered also having won five in a row of his own, San Jose scored twice in the first period and essentially never looked back. The stretch began what would be two in the first, two in the second and three in the third for the Barracuda.

In the second period, Kelly Klima tried to spark his team that trailed 3-0 at the time by fighting Jeremy Roy of San Jose.

The lone Roadrunners goal of the game came in third period courtesy of Hudson Fasching. After scoring twice on Friday to break his 13-game scoring drought, the winger took a saucer pass from Jon Martin and switched to his backhand before snapping Josef Korenar's shutout bid.

When all was said and done, Hill finished with 26 stops in net for Tucson.

THEY SAID IT

"Those type of games happen sometimes in hockey. We were on a five-game win streak, so it was bound to hit us like that. We're a little upset with some of our effort at certain points in the game but we'll come back on Wednesday and get right back to the way we should be."

Forward Andy Miele expressing honest thoughts post-game.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

Certainly finding positives in an effort like today can be tough but the first that could be looked at is that after the Roadrunners first five-game win streak was halted by Chicago, the gang dropped one more before starting another five in a row. While surely they'd love to avoid a two-game sweep at the hands of San Jose like what took place against the Wolves, we certainly understand that this team can get back on its horse and ready to go running once again at any point.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.