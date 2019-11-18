Manitoba's Mikhail Berdin Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Manitoba Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 17, 2019.

Berdin was 4-0-0 in four starts last week and allowed only five goals on 153 shots, good for a 1.24 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage.

Berdin opened the week last Monday afternoon by making 32 saves in Manitoba's 4-1 win over Texas. He stopped 36 shots in a 2-1 win over the Stars on Wednesday, and recorded a career-high 45 saves to backstop the Moose to a 2-1 overtime decision over San Antonio on Friday. Finally, Berdin ran his winning streak to six games on Sunday with 35 stops in a 5-2 win over the Rampage, lifting Manitoba over the .500 mark for the first time this season (9-8-0-0).

A second-year pro from Ufa, Russia, Berdin has started 15 of the Moose's first 17 games this season and has a record of 9-6-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and two shutouts, leading the AHL in victories and ranking second in minutes played (877), shots faced (490) and saves (454). The 21-year-old netminder was a sixth-round choice by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Berdin will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Moose home game.

