Predators Recall Olivier, Santini

November 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Steven Santini and forward Mathieu Olivier from the Admirals.

Santini is second in the AHL in plus-minus at +11 and has five assists in 17 games with the Admirals, his first with the organization after being acquired from the New Jersey Devils in June. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound defenseman has recorded a +7 rating during Milwaukee's current seven-game win streak, and tallied two assists and a career-best +4 rating on Oct. 29 vs. Texas. The Mahopac, N.Y., native has suited up in 114 NHL games - all with the Devils - since making his League debut on April 9, 2016, posting 21 points (5g-16a).

Olivier has seven points (2g-5a), a +4 rating and 37 penalty minutes in 17 games for Milwaukee. Last season, he was second among Admirals rookies in points (12) and shots (56) while also tying for the AHL lead in fighting majors with nine, the most among first-year skaters. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound right wing scored four goals for Milwaukee in 2018-19 and tallied the game-winning goal in Game 3 of the team's first-round playoff series vs. Iowa, giving the Admirals their first postseason win since 2013.

The Admirals, who are currently riding a seven-game winning streak, continue a four-game roadtrip on Tuesday night in Des Moines against the Iowa Wild. The Ads return home on Saturday, November 23rd at 6 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

