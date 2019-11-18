Panthers Recall F Dominic Toninato from Thunderbirds

November 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled forward Dominic Toninato from Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Toninato, 25, has appeared in three games with Florida, producing one goal. The 6-foot-2, 191-pound native of Duluth, Minn., has appeared in 15 games with Springfield, recording eight points (5-3-8).

He has played in 42 career NHL regular season games with the Colorado Avalanche (2017-18 to 2018-19) and Florida (2019-20), registering four points (2-2-4).

The University of Minnesota-Duluth alum was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.