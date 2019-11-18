Wolf Pack Weekly, November 18-24

The Wolf Pack (11-1-0-5, 27 pts.) remain in first place overall in the AHL, after a victory and a shootout loss in a home-and-home series with the Providence Bruins over the weekend. Friday night in Providence, the Wolf Pack erased a 3-1 deficit with a pair of goals inside the final 1:26 of the third period, in what would turn out to be a 4-3 shootout defeat. Danny O'Regan scored the tying goal with 26.1 seconds left in regulation and added an assist, and Vinni Lettieri also had a goal and an assist. In the rematch on Saturday night at the XL Center, the Wolf Pack spotted the Bruins a 2-0 lead in the first period before reeling off five straight goals, on the way to a 5-2 win. O'Regan, Darren Raddysh and Phil DiGiuseppe all chipped in a goal and an assist apiece in that victory.

This week:

The Wolf Pack play their annual "Sonar's Edu-Skate" school-day game at the XL Center this Wednesday, hosting the Syracuse Crunch at 11:00 AM. The club then starts five straight on the road, its longest such stretch of the season, with games Friday night in Rochester (7:05 PM) and Saturday at Syracuse (7:00).

Wednesday, November 20 vs. the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay) at the XL Center, 11:00 AM

- This is the Wolf Pack's annual "Sonar's Edu-skate" game. Lots of educational fun will be on tap throughout the day, and for information on bringing a school group to the game, contact the Wolf Pack ticket office at (860) 722-9425.

- Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40.

- This is the season's first "Suit to Sweater Wednesday", offered in partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID).

- The Crunch, North Division champions last season with 102 points, are 8-6-2-0 thus far this season for 18 points.

- This is the first of two games on the year between the Wolf Pack and the Crunch, and the second will be Saturday night in Syracuse. The Crunch won both games of last season's series, including a 6-0 shutout February 8 in their only visit to the XL Center.

- Syracuse's leading scorer is defenseman Cameron Gaunce (1-13-14 in 15 GP), who leads AHL blueliners, and is tied for fourth overall in the league, in assists, and is tied for the league lead in points among defensemen.

- Tickets for this and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Friday, November 22 at the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) at the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial, 7:05 PM

- This game concludes a two-game season series between the Wolf Pack and Amerks. Rochester won the first battle, 3-2 in a shootout, October 13 in Hartford. The two clubs split a four-game series last season, each winning twice on the other's home ice.

- The Americans come into the week on a 5-0-0-1 run, and 7-1-1-1 in their last ten games. On the season, Rochester is 10-3-1-2 for 23 points, tied with Toronto atop the North Division.

- Since returning from injury, Rochester defenseman Lawrence Pilut has 2-7-9 in 11 games, including a goal and three assists for four points in the last two.

- Broadcast - live on-line at https://espnrochester.radio.com/. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, November 23 at the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay) at the War Memorial Arena, 7:00 PM

- This is the Wolf Pack's lone trip of the year to Syracuse. In their only visit last year, they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Crunch March 15.

- The Crunch have gone 5-2-1-0 in their first eight home games this season, and the Wolf Pack are 3-1-0-3 on the road.

- Broadcast - live on-line at https://www.espn.com/espnradio/affPopup?s=wtla-am. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Recent Transactions:

Lias Andersson - loaned by the New York Rangers to the Wolf Pack November 17.

Tim Gettinger - recalled by the New York Rangers from the Wolf Pack November 17.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, December 7, when the Wolf Pack host the Binghamton Devils at 7:30 PM, it's "Star Wars Night" at the XL Center. Fans can rub shoulders with their favorite Star Wars characters, and win some awesome Star Wars prizes, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Wolf Pack 2020 calendar, presented by Hartford Distributors.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. After this Wednesday, the next Hat Trick Pack game is Wednesday, December 11, a 7:00 PM battle with the Binghamton Devils.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack this year will be offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). After this Wednesday, the Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is December 11, when the Binghamton Devils invade the XL Center for a 7:00 PM game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is December 13, when they entertain the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

