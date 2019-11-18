70's Night Renamed in Honor of KISS Concert

November 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Last week it was announced that rock 'n' roll legends KISS will bring their END OF THE WORLD TOUR to PPL Center on February 4. In honor of the concert announcement, our 70's Night this Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers has now been named KISS NIGHT.

Fans can Rock and Roll All Nite with us at PPL Center in their favorite 70's gear. All fans in attendance will receive exclusive presale access for the KISS concert on February 4 beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. Fans will also have several opportunities throughout the night to win tickets to the February concert in Detroit Allentown Rock City, including a KISS look-a-like contest. One lucky winner in the best-dressed ensemble of black leather and studs will have the chance to see KISS on us with complimentary tickets. There will also be face painting available on the concourse featuring KISS-inspired designs and more for fans to complete their look.

Don't forget to Shout It Out Loud: KISS NIGHT is also $1.00 Hot Dog Night! $1.00 Hot Dogs will be available at arena concessions through the 1st intermission of the game.

But wait, it gets better. In honor of the release of KISS' first album in 1974, a limited number of KISS NIGHT ticket packages are now available including (2) tickets for the price of $19.74. Fans can get their tickets.

